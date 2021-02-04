Immigrating to Canada in 2021

Moving and beginning a new life in another country can be quite overwhelming. Whether you are moving alone or with your family, it is likely to come with its fair of challenges. Canada is home to millions of immigrants, with the country receiving 200,000 to 300,000 people annually. Still, with COVID-19 many may find relocation challenging due to travel restrictions.

Immigration is central to the society and growth of the Canadian economy, thus receiving support from its government. It is still allowing migrants to come in despite the pandemic and doing its best to ensure a hassle-free immigration process.

-- Advertisement --



Although the flow of immigrants may have reduced, the processing of applications is still ongoing. For those planning to move in 2021, seek help from an immigration consultant Edmonton Alberta to start your journey towards becoming permanent residents or citizens in Canada.

Impact of COVID-19 on Canadian Immigration

The economy of Canada is in a recession as a result of the worldwide corona pandemic. Reduced economic activity coupled with social distancing rules has resulted in a slowed-down economy with businesses being affected negatively. However, the government understands that to get the economy back up, it needs a large and skilled labor force that is largely supported by immigrants.

Canada aims to make the impact of the pandemic on their immigration system minimal. The straightforward process allows immigrants into the country in various categories such as skilled workers, temporary foreign workers, family class immigrants, international students, refugees, and visitors.

How to immigrate to Canada in 2021

In three years, Canada plans to open its doors to over one million immigrants. According to the Immigration Levels Plan, the country targets 400,000 immigrants per year from 2021 to 2023 as part of its immigration strategy. The invitations aim to bring in skilled workers through the Provincial Nominee Program, Express Entry, and Quebec immigration program.

Additionally, Canada also has programs for immigrants seeking to move due to their refugee or humanitarian situation. For better chances of sending in a successful application, seek to work with an immigration consultant Edmonton Alberta.

Some immigration classes that Canada is targeting in 2021, allowing foreigners to relocate to the country, are highlighted below.

Economic – these are the major types of immigrants that move to Canada, with the number reaching just above 200,000 per year. Skilled immigrants looking for employment opportunities and business immigrants setting up companies in Canada are placed in this category.

– these are the major types of immigrants that move to Canada, with the number reaching just above 200,000 per year. Skilled immigrants looking for employment opportunities and business immigrants setting up companies in Canada are placed in this category. Family – this category includes spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and partners. In most cases, immigrants move to Canada on their own then invite close family who apply through the family reunification sponsorship program.

– this category includes spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and partners. In most cases, immigrants move to Canada on their own then invite close family who apply through the family reunification sponsorship program. Refugee – every year, Canada welcomes vulnerable people from other countries as their way of responding to international crises. The protected persons and refugees are offered support through a sponsorship program, allowing them to move to Canada.

– every year, Canada welcomes vulnerable people from other countries as their way of responding to international crises. The protected persons and refugees are offered support through a sponsorship program, allowing them to move to Canada. Humanitarian – these immigrants cannot be categorized as workers, families, or refugees. Applicants in this group are allowed into the country after approval by the federal government.

Ultimately, 2021 is still a good year to move to Canada, especially with guidance from an immigration consultant Edmonton Alberta.