Get pedalling in Altea

By
Linda Hall
-
SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL: Altea will encourage residents and visitors to walk, cycle or go by scooter Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA is going all out to promote environment-friendly mobility inside the municipality.

Urban Development and Environment councillor Jose Orozco announced recently that the town hall will encourage residents and visitors to walk or, failing that, to move around the town on bicycles or electric scooters.

Orozco’s department recently organised, via Zoom, an online workshop with information provided by transport experts and discussions centring on the municipality’s plans to favour and incentivise bicycles and personal mobility vehicles (VMPs in Spanish).

“A team of consultants accepted the opportunity and challenge of analysing the effects of the pandemic on the mobility habits of Altea residents as well as national and international visitors,” Orozco said.


“They based their survey on sustainability, health, road safety, time saved and the economic aspects of bicycles and VMPs,” he explained.

This first phase has been followed by current segment where the local population can take part in an online survey by following the bit.ly/3qMHNHT link, giving details of their usual ways of travelling inside and outside the town as well making their own suggestions.


“This phase is essential and indispensable,” Orozco declared.

