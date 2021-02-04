Generalitat Valenciana Asks Travellers Not Talk on Public Transport.
THE Generalitat Valenciana has launched a campaign recommending that travellers on public transport DO NOT interact with each other or talk on the phone whilst making their journey. The aim of the ‘Silent Travel’ campaign is to reduce the possibility of COVID contagion.
María Cruz Minguillón, a researcher at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), explained that “people shouting or talking on the phone can emit up to fifty times more particles”.
The campaign has been installed in different information media installations in bus and train stations as well as inside the trains and trams in service of Metrovalencia and TRAM d’Alacant.
Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) has intensified the information campaign on the measures in force with displays informing passengers that the use of an approved protective mask is mandatory throughout the stay and at all times within the Metrovalencia and TRAM d’Alacant facilities. For this reason, FGV has installed automatic machines that distribute the recommended masks in the main stations of both networks.
The campaign also states that customers have hydroalcoholic gel dispensers at their disposal in the lobbies of the stations and inside the metro and tram units and that every three minutes the air is completely renewed inside all the units of the public company.
