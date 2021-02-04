Fuengirola National Police Arrest A Municipal Cleaning Services Worker For Arson

Chris King
image: policia nacional

FUENGIROLA National Police Arrest A Municipal Cleaning Services Worker For Arson in January

The National Police in Fuengirola has arrested a 48-year-old man, who used to work for Fuengirola municipal cleaning services, on charges of arson, after he was found guilty of setting fire to a warehouse on January 7 that belonged to the concession company.

His arrest came as a result of the police operation code-named ‘Ignus’, during which the officers established that the man had tossed a burning bag inside the building to set the blaze, and the National Police also stated that the man had been responsible for daubing graffiti on the wall of the warehouse, saying “Fair Deal”.

The warehouse was used to park the fleet of Fuengirola’s municipal cleaning services vehicles, and Local Police officers who attended the blaze called in the National Police to take over an investigation, as they believed it was a case of arson.


The investigating officers quickly established a link between a labour strike by the municipal cleaning services in 2018 that left Fuengirola’s streets piled with rubbish, and the subsequent Town Hall negotiations with the workers and their bosses to end the strike, where a worker questioned by the officers pointed them in the direction of one man who had suffered as a result of the actions of the strike decision.

National Police investigators quickly tracked the man down, saying in a statement, “Everything indicates that he acted alone, and having a vindictive motivation within the existing conflict between the company and workers in the negotiation of the Collective Agreement”.


