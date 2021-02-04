A DRUNK man headbutted a Ryanair crew member and refused to wear a facemask during an air rage incident between Tenerife and Manchester.

-- Advertisement --



Daniel Hendry reportedly drank almost an entire bottle of vodka before launching a violent tirade during a Ryanair flight between Spain’s Tenerife and Britain’s Manchester.

When staff asked him to wear a facemask, he told them “I’m going to punch you, I’m going to smash your head in” according to the Manchester Evening News. He proceeded to headbutt a cabin crew member in front of horrified passengers. Hendry then reportedly tried to hug a female attendant after “stroking the arm” of another female staff member.

Due to the Covid-induced closure of many European airports, the flight was unable to divert its course to ground the shocking air rage incident. The pilot decided to accelerate the plane to its destination, touching down in Manchester 25 minutes early.

Hendry was arrested upon arrival and has now pleaded guilty to boarding an aircraft while drunk, assault, and criminal damage. He will be sentenced next month.

With drunken air rage incidents a relatively common occurrence, many regulators want to see caps or bans placed on selling alcohol on flights and at airports.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drunk Man Headbutted Ryanair Staff in Spain-UK Air Rage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.