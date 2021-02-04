Dismissal confirmed for delivery man who refused to disinfect hands

A COURT in Gijon has supported the dismissal of a food delivery man who refused to disinfect his hands.

The food delivery courier filed a lawsuit against his company for having fired him after he repeatedly disobeyed the instructions of his superiors regarding his compliance with safety and hygiene measures adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sentence states that he was always reluctant to collect personal protection equipment such as gloves, gel and masks despite being asked by the company on several occasions.

On May 9, 2020 his supervisor saw him preparing to pick up an order without disinfecting his hands and told him to clean them.

The worker refused to comply with the orders and addressed his superior “in an inappropriate tone, even shouting at him,” according to the sentence.

The manager came out to check what was happening and still the delivery man picked up the order without complying with company safety and hygiene policies and prepared to deliver it, thereby posing a serious risk to the health of consumers.

He had already been sanctioned the previous month for two serious offences for delays in providing services and disobeying orders and instructions.

He may still file an appeal against the ruling in the Supreme Court of Justice.

