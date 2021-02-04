Covid Vaccines Could Help Holidays Return

Covid vaccines could help international holidays return.

THE Coronavirus pandemic is still spreading across the world and new variants are being discovered. In the UK alone over 100,000 people have already died from the deadly virus during the pandemic.

The UK’s national lockdown currently means that holidays both abroad and at home are illegal, but there is hope for the future as it is believed that the UK has passed the peak of the current wave, and the trial for mixed vaccines gives new hope too.

Many people are starting to look to the future and explore holiday options for later in 2021. The UK is currently ahead of other European countries in the bid to protect people from the Coronavirus as millions have already been vaccinated.

Soon people that have been vaccinated could find themselves at an advantage with “immunotourism” policies being put in place around the world. “Immunotourism” is a term coined to describe the various ways that people may be able to travel after either having been vaccinated or having recovered from the Coronavirus.

Although both a vaccine and having recovered from the virus does not give 100 per cent protection from getting it again, it may mean that you are ahead of the game in regards to travelling in the near future.

The next step be able to travel would be “an immunisation passport”, although currently there is no international agreement on the form that this would take. The passport raises issues such as maintaining confidentiality while also allowing sufficient details to convince authorities that you are safe to travel. Denmark has proposed a digital passport for travel, and other countries are working on their own versions.

