Couple kidnap builder over ‘bad’ renovation of their home

Couple kidnap builder who was renovating their home in Valencia because they didn’t like the result.

The pair claimed the construction worker had cheated them out of €9,000 but police were not convinced, and they were arrested and charged.

The man and woman, aged 37 and 40, held the builder at their home in Xireivella and threatened to kill him if he didn’t return the cash.

The events unfolded around 11.30am yesterday, February 3, when police who were carrying out prevention work were alerted by the 091 Room to go to a house in Xirivella.

They had received a report some people were holding a man at their home and making death threats.

When officers arrived, they found another builder who said the victim had called him on his mobile.

A woman then appeared and said she and her husband were having problems with a contractor who had cheated them out of €9,000.

Police found the husband and the builder inside the couple’s home, where the victim said he had been asked to visit the house to go over a few issues.

But he said, when he arrived they locked the doors, became aggressive and demanded the money back.

The couple was charged with illegal detention and making threats and will appear before the courts.

