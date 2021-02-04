Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Man At London Heathrow Airport.

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a man at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday evening Feb. 3. Officers detained the man, who is in his 20s after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.

The British national was arrested shortly after 6 pm and is now in custody at a south London police station. A Metropolitan Police spokesman described the operation as ‘pre-planned’. A spokesman said: “Counter-terrorism detectives have arrested a man at an airport in London in a pre-planned operation.

“Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 18.11hrs today, Wednesday, February 3 on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006; encouragement of terrorism, contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006; and dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

“The Section 5 arrest relates to suspected offending in Syria. He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a south-London police station, where he currently remains.”

A spokesman for the MET police said the man has been arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, which is used for people accused of fighting for terrorist groups including Isis abroad. He was also arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

