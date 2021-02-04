Chinese News Channel Banned In The UK

Chinese News Channel Banned In The UK
CHINESE news channel controlled by the Communist Party banned in the UK

Britain’s broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, has revoked the licence of the Chinese state television outlet on Thursday, February 4, after it concluded that CGTN, or China Global Television Network, is basically controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). CGTN is an English-language news channel whose UK licence is held by Star China Media Limited, but the regulators discovered that the company didn’t actually have any editorial rights over the content produced.

“Our investigation showed that the licence for China Global Television Network is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes,” an Ofcom spokesperson said. “We’ve provided CGTN with numerous opportunities to come into compliance, but it has not done so. We now consider it appropriate to withdraw the licence for CGTN to broadcast in the UK.”

The network did attempt to make some last-minute changes to their licensing agreements, but these were rejected by Ofcom, who claimed that “crucial information was missing from the application”, and that the company “is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist party”.


Julian Knight MP, the chair of the digital, culture, media and port parliamentary committee applauded the decision to block the airing of a network which is under direct governmental control and something that is expressly forbidden in UK broadcasting.

