‘Child’ Migrant Stopped at Border Actually 60-Year-Old Woman

POLICE at a Covid border check between Denmark and Sweden were forced to stop a woman claiming to be a child after it turned out she was around 60-years-old.

Officers in Malmo, Sweden, stopped the migrant, who was posing as a child so she could enter Sweden to see her mother, and questioned her until the learned she was a woman aged in her 60s.

The woman who lives in Denmark was stopped by officer Linnea Lokind at the Oresund Bridge as she attempted to enter neighbouring Sweden.

Lokind told one publication: “I had to explain to her that she stopped being a child when she was 18.”

Under current Covid restrictions, travellers with foreign passports can only enter Sweden for limited reasons, including children visiting their parents. Residents who say they live in neighbouring countries but work in Sweden claim they have had problems at the border.

Søren Andersen, who lives in Denmark but works across the border, told one publication: “The rules are not so clear to those of us who are not tourists. If I don’t come in, it’ll be a long journey for nothing.”

Swedish border police say they have turned away more than 8,000 people from the Sweden-Denmark border since the border controls began last year.

Mats Berggren, chief of border police operations at the Oresund Bridge, said: “People come here and try to make their own interpretation of the law.”

He added police are now turning away around 1,000 people per week. He explained: “That is a very high number. Absolutely most people try to get over on weekends,’ added Berggren. Most of those who are stopped at the border are Danish.”

Sweden has seen its rate of infection drop in recent weeks, after reporting around 580,000 cases since the pandemic began.

