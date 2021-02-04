CATALONIA eases Covid-19 restrictions in a move welcomed by the hospitality industry

Bar, restaurant and cafe owners are breathing a sigh of relief in Catalonia after the regional government announced an easing of restrictions will begin on Monday, February 8. The secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, announced on Wednesday, February 3, the decision to maintain “a continuity, but with small openings” to gradually relax the restrictive of measures.

Details are expected to be formalised at an 11.30am press conference today (February 4), but it is understood that the hospitality industry will be allowed to operate for an additional two hours per day – an extra hour in the morning and another in the afternoon – and that gyms will be allowed to reopen at a 30 per cent capacity. However, the rule which decrees that all non-essential businesses must close at the weekends will remain in place.

The Generalitat has also agreed to change the perimeter closures from municipal to regional, meaning that residents will be allowed to travel further within the Community for non-essential reasons. The night-time curfew, currently set at 10pm to 6am, will also remain in place.

The very slight relaxation in restrictions is in response to a drop in the number of infections in the Catalan Community; however, ICU units remain under extreme pressure. On January 27, it was revealed that Catalonia’s Health Minister, Alba Vergés, had been forced to self-isolate until February 1 as she had been in contact with an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.

