CADBURY To Relocate Dairy Milk Production From Germany To UK with £15m investment

Chocolate manufacturing giants, Cadbury, has announced its intentions of transferring the production of the iconic ‘Dairy Milk’ chocolate bar brand from the current factory in Germany to its main UK factory in Bournville, Birmingham, in 2022.

Mondelez, who owns the brand, since 2014 has invested around £80million into its Bourneville site, which will take over the production of the 12,000 tonnes of chocolate that the company uses each year making Dairy Milk bars.

The move, whilst not creating any new jobs, is seen as a huge boost for post-Brexit UK business, and has been welcomed by trade unions, with Joe Clarke of Unite commenting, “To complete consultations and negotiations to deliver this fantastic investment, even in the midst of the Covid restrictions, is a credit to the trade union representatives, the members, and the business.”