BRITISH Stars Lead The Nominations For Golden Globes 2021



The Golden Globe Awards is always a sign that awards season has arrived, though this year it has been delayed with the pandemic, but, finally, the HFPA, Dick Clark, and NBC will bring you the awards ceremony on Sunday, February 8, for the first time ever, from two different locations.

This year’s hosts, celebrating the accomplishments of the film and television community, will be, Amy Poehler, hosting from the usual location, The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, whilst Tina Fey will present her part of the ceremony from the East Coast, live from The Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, as announced by Variety.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson announced the nominations live on the NBC Today Show, and British stars had a huge presence on the list’s biggest categories.

Carey Mulligan is nominated for ‘Best Leading Lady’ in ‘Promising Young Woman’, along with its writer, Emerald Fennell, who is nominated for ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Screenplay’.

‘The Crown’ features heavily, Josh O’Connor and ‘Normal People’s’ Daisy Edgar-Jones both received TV acting nods, Riz Ahmed is nominated in ‘Sound Of Metal’, and from ‘Pieces Of A Woman’, Vanessa Kirby.

Sacha Baron Cohen, the British comedian and actor, got nominated for both his comedy, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, and his dramatic performance in ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’.