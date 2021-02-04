Brit Faces Jail Time In Dubai Over ‘Offensive’ Message

BRIT Faces jail time in Dubai over an ‘offensive’ message she sent to her flatmate

A British woman is facing up to two years in a Dubai prison or a hefty fine after her flatmate reported her to the police for sending a WhatsApp message saying “F*** You” when the two had an argument during lockdown, claiming she had been “offended.” Foreigners can receive lengthy prison terms in Dubai for swearing, something which campaign group and UAE legal experts Detained in Dubai, who have taken up her case, say is “a huge problem.”

The Brit, who didn’t want to be named and has been in Dubai since 2008, was stopped at the airport when she tried to return home to the UK to start a new job on Saturday, January 30. She had sent all of her belongings ahead of her, and so is staying with a friend while she awaits trial.

The woman, from Cheltenham, told The Sun: “I can’t believe what my flatmate has done – she has been so spiteful.

“I pleaded with her to withdraw the complaint but she said, ‘This is a criminal case’.

“I’ve never been in trouble. I’m shocked I’ve been criminalised for a private exchange.”

She added: “I’ve begged police for help but they just don’t understand.”

