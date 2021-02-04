Bogus Animal Inspectors Stealing Pets

BOGUS animal inspectors, posing as SPCA workers, stealing pets from homes

The Scottish SPCA has warned members of the public to be on their guard against fraudsters claiming to be animal inspectors calling to their homes and stealing their pets.

Chief Superintendent of the animal welfare charity, Mike Flynn, said that they have received several reports from Perth, Kinross and Renfrewshire of beloved pets being nabbed by these imposters, and warned people on social media to phone one of the SPCA centres if they are in any doubt.

“Our thoughts are with the owners as this must be incredibly distressing for them.

“First and foremost, we would urge anyone who has experienced this to get directly in touch with us. We will then notify Police Scotland who can investigate this fraudulent behaviour,” Mr Flynn said.

“We believe the person to be in a white van with a Scottish SPCA sticker on it. Our vans are predominantly black with Scottish SPCA branding.

⚠️ Please be aware of bogus inspectors trying to remove animals from properties. Our inspectors will be able to produce photo ID and can provide you with vehicle registration. Call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999 with concerns. More here:https://t.co/eUHp9tnZj4 pic.twitter.com/d2Srq4J8yO — Scottish SPCA 🐾 (@ScottishSPCA) February 4, 2021

“Our inspectors will always be in uniform and will be able to provide identification badges with a photo and authorisation. Our inspectors will also be happy to provide you with vehicle registration.

“If you are at all unsure about someone who comes to your door as the Scottish SPCA then ask them to wait outside and call us immediately. Our inspectors will respect your need to do this.”

