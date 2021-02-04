Astronomical events you won’t want to miss in 2021 – a year that promises eclipses, planetary conjunctions and meteor showers to keep us safely entertained during the pandemic.

THERE’S no need to leave the house or garden to enjoy these spectacular shows.

Around 30 minutes before sunrise on February 11, astronomy lovers are advised to get out their telescopes to catch the approach of two bright planets, Venus and Jupiter.

A planetary alignment will take place in March when Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn can be observed as three bright, perfectly aligned points.

Without the need for a telescope, gazers will be able to appreciate their presence close to the moon.

In May there will be a total lunar eclipse, as the moon will disappear completely on the night of the 26th.

Moments before and after, we will be able to witness what is known as a ‘red moon’, due to the colour of the natural satellite.

The date also coincides with a Supermoon, as it will be the moment when the full moon is at its closest to the Earth, but sadly will only be visible from South America, North America, Australia and parts of Asia.

And only a few countries will be fortunate enough to perfectly enjoy what is known as the ‘ring of fire’ in June.

The moon is not able to completely hide the Sun and covers it only partially, which causes this characteristic image.

Several countries in Europe, Asia and North America will be able to see it partially, but it will be much more visible from northern Canada and part of Russia.

One of the most awaited astronomical events of the year – the Perseids – will take place in the middle of August, with a meteor shower so abundant that we will be able to observe the passage of almost one shooting star per minute.

The celestial spectacle, the Draconids, is expected to take place on the second weekend of October, when, providing the weather is good, we will be able to see a star every four minutes.

And in November, there will be a second chance this year to enjoy a lunar eclipse.

In this case, it will not be completely covered, but a large percentage will be.

And the year rounds off in December with a total solar eclipse, again sadly only visible from Antarctica, Australia, Chile, Argentina and South Africa.

