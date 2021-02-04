Angela Merkel Could Face Criminal Charges Over Germany’s Vaccine Disaster

By
Chris King
-
0
Angela Merkel Could Face Criminal Charges Over Germany's Vaccine Disaster
Angela Merkel Could Face Criminal Charges Over Germany's Vaccine Disaster. image: twitter

ANGELA MERKEL Could Face Criminal Charges Over Germany’s Vaccine Disaster says a criminal law professor

Volker Erb, a criminal law professor at Johannes Gutenberg University, in Germany believes Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jens Spahn, her Health Minister, may have committed criminal offences of bodily harm and manslaughter, in their failure to secure sufficient supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine for the country.

-- Advertisement --

Like all the other 27 EU member states, Germany decided to delegate vaccine purchase to the EU, allegedly not placing their order until three months after the UK had, and now, vaccine company AstraZeneca has announced they have to cut back on supplies for the first quarter due to not having enough stock at their Belgian factory.

Under the terms of the current pandemic, senior german politicians have legal immunity preventing any prosecutions being brought against them, but, apparently, the German parliament, the Bundestag could lift that restriction if they wanted to.


Mr Erb said according to the Frankfurter Rundschau it is “generally recognised that public officials in the context of their area of responsibility have criminal obligations to avert violations of legal interests”.

He added, “For government politicians who have taken an oath of office to avert harm to the German people, hardly anything else can apply in the face of an existential and life-threatening disaster situation”, with data showing Germany has so far vaccinated just three out of every 100 people in the country.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Angela Merkel Could Face Criminal Charges Over Germany’s Vaccine Disaster”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLiverpool In Shock Anfield Defeat By Brighton
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here