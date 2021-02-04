ANGELA MERKEL Could Face Criminal Charges Over Germany’s Vaccine Disaster says a criminal law professor



Volker Erb, a criminal law professor at Johannes Gutenberg University, in Germany believes Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jens Spahn, her Health Minister, may have committed criminal offences of bodily harm and manslaughter, in their failure to secure sufficient supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine for the country.

Like all the other 27 EU member states, Germany decided to delegate vaccine purchase to the EU, allegedly not placing their order until three months after the UK had, and now, vaccine company AstraZeneca has announced they have to cut back on supplies for the first quarter due to not having enough stock at their Belgian factory.

Under the terms of the current pandemic, senior german politicians have legal immunity preventing any prosecutions being brought against them, but, apparently, the German parliament, the Bundestag could lift that restriction if they wanted to.

Mr Erb said according to the Frankfurter Rundschau it is “generally recognised that public officials in the context of their area of responsibility have criminal obligations to avert violations of legal interests”.

He added, “For government politicians who have taken an oath of office to avert harm to the German people, hardly anything else can apply in the face of an existential and life-threatening disaster situation”, with data showing Germany has so far vaccinated just three out of every 100 people in the country.

