Amazon Reportedly Asking Some Workers To Do 10-Hour Overnight Shifts

Is has been reported by Motherboard that workers in Amazon’s DCH1 warehouse in Chicago have been told by the company to work 10-hour overnight shifts or they could lose their jobs.

Known internally as ‘megacycle’ shifts, these graveyard shifts are meant to improve efficiency, usually starting from around 1am and finishing at midday, and apparently, Amazon workers at other sites have already made the transition, along with half of their last-mile network.

Jen Crowcroft, a spokesperson for Amazon said in an email to The Verge, “We offer a wide range of job opportunities at Amazon sites and we are working with each associate directly on the option that best supports them”.

She continued, “We are excited to have recently launched three new, next generation delivery stations for DCH1 employees where they can continue to work and grow as an integral part of the Amazon team in state-of-art facilities. Our associates are the heart and soul of our operations, and we are happy to continue to offer great, flexible, career opportunities, in world-class facilities”.

A group representing Amazon workers at DCH1, Amazonians United, said the new schedule was “unworkable” for many of the warehouse employees, as many are part-time workers and not entitled to benefits.

