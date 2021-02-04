Alleged distributors of ‘malicious’ anti-vaccination leaflets arrested

Alleged distributors of ‘malicious’ anti-vaccination leaflets arrested in south London.

Officers investigating reports of malicious material in the form of a leaflet being circulated in south London in late January have made two arrests.

The leaflet contained material that appeared to compare the Covid-19 vaccination program with the Holocaust, said the Met Police in a statement.

A 73-year-old man was arrested in Southwark on Wednesday, February 3 on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance.


And a 37-year-old man was held earlier the same day in Bow, east London, on suspicion of a public order offence.

Both suspects were taken to a south London police station and have since been bailed to return on a date in early March.


“The Met does not identify any person who may, or may not be, subject to an investigation,” the statement stressed.

According to the Evening Standard, the leaflet in question featured a cartoon of the Auschwitz death camp where more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, died, with the sign above its gate changed from “Arbeit macht frei” (work sets you free) to “Vaccines are safe path to freedom”.

“Absolutely sickened by anti-vax conspiracy theory crackpot leaflets put through some doors today,” said one social media user on Twitter.

