All misted up on the Costa Blanca

THE mist that recently shrouded the Costa Blanca coast was the result of warm air advancing over the Mediterranean.

With the sea a cool 11 to 12 degrees, the difference between the cool water and warm air allowed the humidity in the latter to condense, explained Alicante University’s Laboratorio de Climatologia.

This produced the mist that temporarily blotted out Alicante Castle and all but the top floors of Benidorm’s tower blocks while obscuring the Marina Alta shore.

“It is quite normal and also occurred last year,” the Laboratorio pointed out.

