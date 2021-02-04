ALICANTE anti-Covid police officer faces six years unemployment without pay after refusing to wear a mask while on duty

The Alicante City Council has confirmed that an officer of the Local Police could face suspension from work, without pay, for a period of between three months and one day up to a maximum of six years for refusing to wear a mask while on shift. An investigation was opened in December 2020 following the incident, and it was later discovered that the police officer was filmed at several anti-Covid demonstrations and even spoke out publically against the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking at one such rally, the officer said: “You know what I am playing for. I don’t care if my mayor comes. There are people who have died for their ideals, and I believe in this.”

In December, the Department of Human Resources filed a report against the officer, and he now has ten days to answer the official complaint against him. The anti-Covid officer, who in the past has claimed that “the Covid does not exist”, has since posted another video, admonishing his superiors for the harshness of the sanctions proposed and warning his followers that the same could happen to them.

“Six years for not putting on a mask, you’re clear, be good, because later they can put this on you. If they give me six years for the mask, I will go crazy.”

“There’s no fear,” the officer added, “if they give me six years I’ll be back for retirement.”

