A city of 220,000 people is ‘finally free of Covid’, claim government officials.

THE announcement was made by the Deputy Commissioner of Gilgit in Pakistan who, in a tweet from his official Twitter account, shared the city’s daily situation report for Covid-19.

According to data from the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre of Gilgit-Baltistan’s health department, the city has ‘zero new cases’.

And in response, the Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan’s Home Department Muhammad Ali Randhawa thanked God for the development.

“Alhamdulillah,” the secretary wrote.

While the report shows zero new cases in Gilgit city since the outbreak of the virus, Gilgit-Baltistan collectively has recorded a total of 4,912 cases in the region, of which 4,794 people have recovered, while 102 people have died.

In total, Pakistan has registered 549,038 coronavirus cases, of which 504,046 have recovered, and 11,802 people have passed away.

Yesterday, Wednesday, February 3, the country recorded 1,384 new coronavirus cases and confirmed there had been 56 deaths since the previous day’s update.

