200 pharmacies and dental clinics begin Covid testing in Madrid from today.

A TOTAL of 140 chemists and 60 dental clinics will be carrying out antigen tests on members of the public randomly selected by the Ministry of Health.

Those chosen for the voluntary test will receive a message via mobile phone.

The free antigen tests will be carried out to diagnose people without Covid-19 symptoms in high transmission environments.

With regards to the Community’s vaccination program as a whole, Madrid is currently considering prioritising vaccine for sectors in contact with the public.

Earlier this week, the President of the Region of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, met with representatives of the catering and hospitality sector to discuss their situation.

Minutes after the meeting, Diaz Ayuso took to her Twitter account to say that “we have analysed the possibility of mass vaccination being prioritised in highly exposed sectors: teachers, taxi drivers, supermarket cashiers, waiters… But the first thing is to have vaccines and get them to those most vulnerable.”

The cumulative incidence in Spain has decreased and currently stands at 815 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to 846 on Wednesday, February 3.

However, the high number of infections continues to put the occupation of ICUs at high risk, as communities try to stop the virus by maintaining restrictions.

