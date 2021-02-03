WHO Team in Wuhan China Shown Data ‘No one has seen before’.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) team in Wuhan investigating the origins of Covid-19 say they have been shown data “which no one has seen before” and are “really getting somewhere.” They also say they have not ruled out the possibility that the virus had escaped from a lab, which, if confirmed, would satisfy the many thousands of conspiracy theorists from around the world.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Peter Daszak, part of the ongoing WHO mission, said: “We are seeing new information and it’s good, it’s very valuable stuff that is beginning to help us look in the right directions for this virus.”

In his first interview with a British broadcaster since arriving in China, Dr Daszak, who is the president of EcoHealth Alliance, an NGO, said that site visits were offering valuable information – especially the Huanan seafood market, where the first ever cases of Covid-19 were clustered.

“We are in the market looking around on our own and asking questions, we are meeting with market managers, with vendors who worked there and people from the community and asking them questions.

“We are talking to people who collected samples from the floor of the market that then tested positive. That’s the sort of information we are getting with the person that really matters.” The investigation into the virus origin continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WHO Team in Wuhan China Shown Data ‘No one has seen before’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.