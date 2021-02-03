Vox deputy compares anal tests to detect Covid with rape, and asks “is this another idea from the experts’ committee”.

THE Vox deputy for the Balearic Islands in the Congress of Deputies, Patricia de las Heras, has referred to an article of the Criminal Code on rape to denounce the use of rectal tests to detect Covid-19.

The lawyer, who specialises in urban and spatial planning, has compared these tests with the violation in a recent tweet.

The message on her Twitter recounts Article 179 of the Penal Code.

“When the sexual aggression consists of carnal access by vaginal, anal or oral way, or introduction of bodily members or objects by any of the first two ways, the person responsible will be punished as a rape offender with a prison sentence of six to 12 years.”

In another tweet, she asked with irony if it was “another idea of the committee of experts”.

“What do virologists think about locating a respiratory virus via the anal route, is it another idea of the committee of ‘experts’?”, she wrote.

Her tweets follow news that Chinese health authorities have begun using anal testing to detect Covid infection.

The anal testing method “can increase the detection rate of infected persons,” as traces of the virus remain longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract, reported Li Tongzeng, chief physician at You’an Hospital in Beijing.

The Junta de Andalucia yesterday (Tuesday, February 2) ruled out using anal tests to detect Covid like some Spanish regions.

Elias Bendodo, Minister of the Presidency, confirmed Andalucia has no plans to begin using anal swabs to diagnose new Covid cases as in Galicia, northern Spain.

Use of the rectal swabs began last week in Galicia now in Spain when the normal PCR test cannot be given. According to the Galician Ministry of Health, “They are performed on those patients who, due to being in a very serious condition, intubated, cannot undergo PCR.”

