UK Ranked ‘One of World’s Sexiest Countries’

A STUDY has found the UK is one of the world’s top 10 ‘sexiest countries’.

The research carried out by lingerie company Pour Moi looked at the world’s sexiest countries according to Google search data, finding the UK ranked highly.

The company, “analysed an enormous amount of Google data,” looking at how many searches were made in 202 for various sex-related topics.

Searches included different sexual positions, sex toys, kinks, fetishes and lingerie. Using the data, Pour Moi were able to work out which countries made the most sex-related searches per person, with European countries occupying most of the top 10.

Coming in in top place was Portugal, which won the title of world’s sexiest nation thanks to its Google search records.

According to Pour Moi: “The advice they are searching for the most is ‘how to improve sex’ and they are also keen to get better at sexting.”

The UK also ranked highly, however, coming in at number two, with many searches for sex toys and sexy lingerie.

The UK was followed in third place by Ireland, which had the highest ranking for “sexy tattoo ideas.” Ireland was also shown to be the country with the most searches for online dating apps.

In fourth place for sexiest country was Australia, while in fifth was Sweden.

Also among the top 10 the Netherlands, Germany, USA, New Zealand and Demark.

In individual rankings, South Korea came in as the world’s second kinkiest country, with foot fetishes being a surprisingly popular search term in the country.

