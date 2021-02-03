Truck intercepted at Spanish border carrying drugs and stolen vans

A TRANSPORTER lorry carrying three stolen luxury vans was intercepted at the border control between Spain and France of La Junquera, Girona, by National Police.

The vehicles were destined for sale in Germany to be sold on the black market, as were 162 kilos of marihuana buds which were found vacuum packed in the vans.

The driver of the lorry was arrested.

Police learned that an organisation, established between the provinces of Madrid and Toledo, recruited people to rent vans from high-end rental companies and, later, hide them in industrial warehouses, where the license plates and logos of the rental companies were removed.

When they went to rent the vehicles, they were told to appear to have a high standard of living by wearing clothes and accessories from internationally prestigious brands, to gain the trust of the rental agents.

The drugs were distributed among the vehicles in travel bags of 60 litres each.

The National Police followed the vehicle and intercepted it as it was about to leave Spain.

The operation remains open pending the identification of the people in charge of criminal organisation, as well as the places used to hide the stolen vehicles.

