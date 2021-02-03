Tottenham Donate £100,000 Player Fines To North Middlesex University Hospital

Tottenham Donate £100,000 Player Fines To North Middlesex University Hospital
Premier League football club Tottenham has donated £100,000 to the NHS staff at North Middlesex University Hospital, funded by the fines the club issued to Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon, who were found guilty over the Christmas period of breaching coronavirus rules whilst attending a party under Tier 4 restrictions.

The hospital will use the money to fund gift vouchers as a ‘Thank You’ to NHS staff who have been working through the pandemic, with Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman saying, “The club always ring-fences player fine money for good causes and we can think of no better cause to donate these funds to than North Mid’s ‘Thank You’ initiative for staff”.

He continued, “NHS staff across the country continue to make sacrifices and put themselves at risk every day to save lives, and we hope this contribution will go some way towards providing the recognition that these heroes deserve”.


Mr Levy added, “Although the circumstances in which we are able to provide the financial support required are regretful, we are pleased to know that we are able to contribute and look forward to working with North Mid on this fantastic initiative”.

Tottenham have had a great relationship with the hospital, having let the stadium’s medical and media facilities, plus the dressing rooms, be used to host 41,500 appointments for the North Mid’s Women’s Outpatient Services during the first lockdown between April and July, as well as using the club’s car park as a Covid-19 test area.


