TORREMOLINOS Home Assistance Service for the elderly helps out where needed.

Carmen García Bernal, of ​​the Torremolinos City Council has spoken about the Torremolinos home assistance service. The service is aimed at providing residents of the municipality with help in their homes where needed. The service includes a variety of functions including cleaning, housework support, basic hairdressing and helping people attend medical appointments.

García Bernal explained that, “We are aware that the elderly are the most affected by the pandemic, not only because they are afraid of contagion, but also because of the situation of loneliness and dependence that is being created in people who were previously totally independent and had their activities and visits from family and friends.”

The service also aims to help the elderly with their self-esteem and provide companionship. During the Coronavirus pandemic many elderly people have been unable to see their family like normal and have become isolated.

The service also makes telephone calls to residents in order to check on their general well-being. So far more than 1,000 people have received telephone calls, many of these on a daily basis, to check on their health and well-being.

Of the residents that are checked on a daily basis around 90 per cent are in good health, although many of them live on their own and do not have support from family and friends.

