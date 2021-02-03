THREE dead in National Guard helicopter crash during training exercise

Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard have lost their lives after the helicopter they were training in crashed on Tuesday night, February 2. According to a statement made by Major General Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, the three victims of the UH-60 Black Hawk accident were pilots on a training mission. He confirmed that the tragedy struck shortly after 8pm south of Lucky Peak, which is around 10 miles southeast of Boise.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” Garshak said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

Aviation officers reported that they had contact with the helicopter about 15 minutes before the disaster struck and the National Guard is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fatal crash.

“There was snow,” Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, spokesperson for the Idaho National Guard told ABC News.

“It’s been poor conditions on and off throughout the period. It hampered our initial air search efforts when we were notified that the emergency locator had been triggered.

“As a result we immediately launched a ground crew to search.”

The bodies of the three men were recovered at 12.15am.

According to officials, the names of the three victims won’t be released until their family members have all been notified.

Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed last night after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise. All three personnel aboard were pilots participating in a routine training flight. See our Facebook page for additional information. pic.twitter.com/Se31XYpQfE — Idaho National Guard (@IDNationalGuard) February 3, 2021

