‘There are times we have to choose who to save first’ – A&E nurse reveals daily life on the wards

‘There are times we have to choose who to save first’ – A&E nurse reveals the heartbreaking reality of life on the wards.

Raquel Romo is an emergency nurse at the Regional Hospital of Malaga and is urging everybody to be aware of the “dramatic situation” health personnel are experiencing on wards across the country.

As is the situation across the country, the hospital has been under immense pressure for months.

But Raquel says “the high incidence of recent days has been overwhelming”.

The nurse, who has dedicated more than 20 years to her vocation caring for the sick, has made a desperate appeal from the doors of the hospital on social media.

In tears, she asked people to be aware of the “seriousness of the situation”.

“People don’t realise it until it’s their turn. Then you think: My God, what is this? Fathers, mothers, brothers. Here everyone falls. Entire families”, she said, revealing her own heartbreak after her partner lost is parents, barely an hour apart.

Raquel acknowledged that hospitals cannot cope.

“When the hospital is near collapse, someone in a serious condition arrives and there is no room. Their daughter or their mother asks how come there is no room?

“Well, that can happen, ” says the health care worker, explaining that in the Emergency Department, they have to continue treating the normal pathologies of each day and, in addition, those who arrive with covid symptoms.

“They are patients who deteriorate very quickly and need urgent attention.”

“In the last watch, I had a heart attack, an aortic aneurysm, a stroke and also intubated two people with Covid.

“What is supposed to happen? A stroke cannot wait”, an emotional Raquel explains, adding: ” In the end, you have to decide who is the worst, there are times you have to choose who to save first. That is very hard.”

Stressing that health staff do absolutely everything to save everyone’s lives, she added: “We are not superheroes, we are people. This is the worst moment since everything started. Now we know what we are up against.”

