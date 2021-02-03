Spain’s Covid Incidence Rate Finally Begins To Drop

SPAIN’S Covid accumulated incidence rate finally begins to drop

After several black days in relation to coronavirus infections and deaths throughout, the latest data from the Spanish Ministry of Health shows that the accumulated incidence rate is finally going in the right direction. Today, Wednesday, February 3, the number stands at 815 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared with 846 infections the previous day. According to the official data, Spain has added 31,596 new infections, bringing the total Covid cases in the country to 2,883,465 and Covid-related fatalities to 60,370 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Andalucía, the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus has decreased for the first time in a month, with Marbella and Malaga City reporting a drop in overall infections, and Benahavis recording fewer than 500 cases per 100,000. The Community as a whole reported that 4,911 people had been hospitalised, 69 fewer than the previous day, which saw the highest number of hospitalisations of the entire pandemic.

The UK continues to steal the show with its vaccine rollout plan; Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on February 3 that more than 10 million people, or 15 per cent of the population, have now received the first dose of the vaccine. A promising new study has also revealed that the home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca jab reduces the transmission of the virus by two thirds after just one dose, news which Mr Hancock called “superb.”

