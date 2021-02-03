SANDHURST Military Academy Hit By Covid-19 Outbreak with almost 50 positive cases reported



Sandhurst, the prestigious Military Academy in Berkshire, which trains the cream of the British military, has reportedly been hit by a major outbreak of Covid-19 after around 50 of its cadets apparently held an alcohol-fuelled party in the Old College, breaching coronavirus restrictions in the process.

The academy was previously attended by Princes William and Harry, and now, nearly 50 positive cases of the virus have been recorded out of the 750 cadets, among them, a member of the Qatari royal family who is seeking to graduate as an overseas officer cadet.

Commanding officer of Sandhurst’s New College, Lieutenant Colonel James Lane, said, “Due to a failure of adherence to FHPI (forces health protection instructions) and with numerous platoons affected by the current mass outbreak within the academy, the below orders are to be enacted to protect officer cadets, staff, families, and contractors and are designed to break the current cycle of spread”.

“Action will be taken against any staff or cadets who do not adhere to these measures. The standard punishment for an officer cadet who transgresses is to be three work parades and for a member of staff three additional duties”.

‘Those in isolation must not enter the dining room. This must be made clear to all to ensure everyone understands the potentially catastrophic consequences of this irresponsible action.

“The following are to be implemented with immediate effect: Exercise Allenby’s Advance, cancelled. Colleges are out of bounds to all except those who work in them”.

“All interaction between officer cadets and friends and family at the academy gates is to cease. Gyms are to shut. Alcohol is not to be consumed by officer cadets, irrespective of isolation or quarantine status. We are now dry”.

Exercise Allenby’s Advance, a week-long exercise due to take place in the Brecon, Mid Wales, has had to be cancelled, and could have a significant outcome on the cadet’s careers, as it was their opportunity to learn infantry training skills, night raids, ambushes, and reconnaissance patrols.

