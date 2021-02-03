Restrictions For 14 Days In Andalucia’s High-Rate Municipalities

RESTRICTIONS will remain in place for 14 days in Andalucia’s high-rate municipalities

The president of the Andalucian Community, Juanma Moreno, has insisted that all communities subject to closure orders due to their high rate of cumulative incidences will remain restricted for a total of 14 days, regardless if their numbers drop. His announcement comes after an appeal from Malaga City that restrictions be lifted after the capital once again dipped below 1,000 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

-- Advertisement --



The president said that while he deeply regrets “the closure of the activity because it generates many jobs” and he understands that the “situation that is generated in areas such as the hotel industry is tremendously sad,” the regional government will not relax restrictions on any municipality for a period of 14 days.

Malaga City was forced to close all non-essential businesses on Wednesday, February 3 (midnight Tuesday night) for at least two weeks as the city reached 1,008 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants on February 1, according to the latest data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography. Covid incidence rates are reviewed every Monday and Thursday by the Public Health Alerts Advisory Council, and the current regulations state that any town exceeding 1,000 infections must cease all non-essential activity.

Mr Moreno insisted that he will continue “listening to experts and giving the floor to experts in decision-making.”

The president, did, however, point out that the Andalucian Government is working on an initiative to help the sector.

“We are preparing an aid plan that we hope to have finalised in February for the hotel and catering industry,” he said, and added that “in Malaga it will have a special impact due to the hard blow of the forced closure.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Restrictions For 14 Days In Andalucía’s High-Rate Municipalities”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.