Rescuers Save Woman Trapped in Malaga’s Guadalmedina River

RESCUE workers have had to save a woman left trapped on an island in the middle of Guadalmedina’s riverbed following an influx of water from the Limonero reservoir in Malaga.

The woman was reportedly taking a walk along the river bed when water surged in from the reservoir, leaving her trapped on a small island in the middle of Malaga’s Guadalmedina River next to the La Goleta bridge.

According to media reports, the woman was shaken but uninjured after she was forced to call in police and fire services when the incident took place at around 10.15am.

After finding herself trapped next to a tree in the middle of the riverbed, she called in the emergency services who sent out Local and National Police, as well as health services and the fire department.

Members of Malaga’s Royal Fire Department carried out the rescue mission, lowering a staircase and climbing down on to the riverbed before moving the woman to safety.

The Guadalmedina is normally a dry riverbed with no water flowing through it and is popular with walkers and dog owners. However, every first Wednesday of the month the authorities open the locks of the Limonero reservoir to the check they are functioning.

This is what left the woman suddenly surrounded by water and in need of rescue.

