Real Madrid President tests positive for Covid weeks after Zinedine Zidane.

THE president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has tested positive for COVID-19, the club reported yesterday (February 2), adding that the 73-year-old “does not present any symptoms.”

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our president Florentino Pérez has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he does not present any symptoms, ” the club said in a statement.

The news comes after first-team coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the virus on January 22, meaning that he has not led the squad in any of the games played since.

On current form, Zidane is currently facing the prospect of completing his worst season in charge of Real Madrid both in terms of trophies won and statistics clocked up.

Real Madrid are already out of the Spanish Cup, and have lost the Spanish Super Cup without even reaching the final of the four-team competition.

They are 10 points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Diego Simeone’s side have played one fewer game. Madrid appear to be drifting.

Zidane’s time may be running out at the club and it will be interesting to see whether Florentino Pérez will make a decision on the Frenchman’s future when he recovers from COVID.

