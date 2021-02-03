Primark gets the go-ahead for two-floor store in La Cañada Marbella

PRIMARK is due to open at La Cañada Shopping Centre in Marbella before the end of the year.

Marbella Council approved five urban licenses for a joint value of €11 million, one of them for Primark to go ahead with expansion plans in three premises at La Cañada.

The store will have 5,640 square meters distributed over two floors and a mezzanine.

It will require an investment of around €6.5 million and create 300 jobs.

It is thought that work to complete the store will be carried out in 120 days.

The Municipal spokesman, Felix Romero, said that it is very satisfying to see companies investing in the city which will also attract visitors and in turn generate profits for other businesses and catering establishments.

He also said that he hoped that the opening would be free of Covid restrictions.

One of the premises which will be used for the Primark store is located where there was formerly a well-known gymnasium in the shopping centre.

