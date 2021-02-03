President Pedro Sánchez to Fight Child Poverty in Spain.

SPAIN’S President Pedro Sánchez participated in the Zero Child Poverty Country Alliance ceremony today (February 3) at the Moncloa Palace, an initiative launched by the High Commissioner against Child Poverty.

The objective of the alliance, which has more than 75 allies, is to change the path of child poverty in Spain through collaboration between the Government, companies and foundations.

Child poverty affects 2.3 million minors in Spain, according to government data, and Sánchez has insisted that children cannot get out of a cycle of poverty alone. “Let’s break the cycle of child poverty. Not only does it weigh on the dreams of children, but it also robs our country of all its potential talent, especially in times of crisis,” the president explained.

“There are many people in our societies who have never even reached the possibility of developing their merits. As long as that continues to be the case, there will be no real equality,” he added.

According to the President, 2021 has already “started with a new paradigm in the fight against poverty” in Spain with the inclusion of 3,000 million for the Minimum Living Income, of which more than half of the beneficiaries are children and adolescents; increasing programs by 60 per cent to combat child poverty.

He also stated that the government has allocated €340 million to educational reinforcement actions; with the investment of €776 million in Vocational Training and €401 million in education from 0 to 3 years.

Regarding the use of public resources, Sánchez said that the European Council has approved that 5 per cent of the budget be dedicated to the fight against child poverty in the most affected countries of the Union. “We left behind a very difficult 2020, the year 2021 will be the year of recovery and vaccination,” he said.

