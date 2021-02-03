POLICE in Spain’s Costa Blanca warn of a new scam they call ‘the plant’ which has swindled people out of thousands

It seems that just as police have clamped down on one money-grabbing scam on Spain’s Costa Blanca, another one surfaces, and the latest, dubbed ‘the plant’ by officials, saw a man in Elche robber of €10,000 in cash and jewellery. The con, like so many, is simple: the fraudsters hang around at ATMs and wait for a victim who withdraws a substantial amount of cash. Once the mark is in their car, one of the scammers knocks at the window and points at bank notes scattered on the ground; the victim, thinking they’ve dropped their cash, gets out to retrieve the notes while another scammer swipes their purse from the passenger seat.

-- Advertisement --



The new commissioner of Elche, Pedro Montoré, confirmed that two South American thieves have been arrested after a jewellery distributer was robbed of €10,000 in cash and gems outside a bank in Elche. The victim ran after the fraudsters, two men and a woman, and when a patrol from the Local Citizen Security Brigade of Elche arrived, they nabbed the woman and one of the men.

The National police have issued a warning to people to be on their guard for this new scam, so-called because the perpetrators ‘plant’ the cash to distract their victims. People are warned to take extra precautions at banks and when leaving them, in public car parks and petrol stations where these types of robberies are more frequent.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police In Spain’s Costa Blanca Warns Of ‘The Plant’ Scam”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.