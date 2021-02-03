Police in Spain next in line for Covid vaccine.

THE Ministry of Interior has deemed National Police and officers from the Guardia Civil “personnel vulnerable to the virus”, and has announced they will be next to receive the jab.

Their turn will come once the vaccination of the elderly living in residences, of people over 80 years of age and health workers has been completed, according to the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez Ruiz.

At an Executive Forum, he stressed the importance the Interior places on vaccinating police officers, including prison guards, adding they are “at risk” of contagion due to the nature of their work.

Addressing concerns over contagion in general, Pérez Ruiz said it is “currently not necessary to adopt more limiting measures of mobility” since the numbers of infected “seem to have stabilised”.

Indeed, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, assured in the same plenary session of Congress that Spain is making progress in the vaccination campaign and is on the way to vaccinating 80 per cent of the elderly population over 80-years-old, as well as staff and residences and health centres by the end of March.

“Despite the difficulties,” she pointed out, “Spain is one of the first countries in the EU in terms of vaccination”, adding that “each month more doses are arriving in our country”.

