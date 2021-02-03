Police Bust Gang Who ‘Posed as Key Workers to Fool Cops’

POLICE bust county lines gang who ‘posed as key workers to fool cops’.

A police operation has broken up a county lines gang that was suspected of dealing £1million worth of drugs each year. During the coronavirus pandemic the dealers had used various lockdowns and Coronavirus restrictions in order to pose as key workers and fool police.

Allegedly the drugs runners managed deliver drugs throughout Birmingham and Worcestershire to around 2000 customers while being dressed as care workers and care home staff. They had fake documents to support the pretence in case they were stopped by police.

Arrests were made by the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) who also feared that young vulnerable people had been exploited and groomed in order to supply the drugs to many “middle-class” customers.

Detective Inspector Dan Rooks who managers the West Midlands ROCU County Lines Task Force said, “This particular group posed as key workers during the first lockdown, so they had fake documentation saying that they were volunteering in care homes,

“So when they were stopped by the police they would say, ‘I’m just going to a care home’ – really exploiting the goodwill of those who really were volunteering.”

“It was just a way to disguise their drug-dealing.

“Fortunately because of the intelligence we had from members of the public, we were able to see through their lies and arrest them.”

