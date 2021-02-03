One in 10 hospitalised Covid patients later diagnosed with diabetes, according to a report in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

IT states that one of the most dangerous effects of Covid is internal inflammation and insulin problems that, in some cases, could lead to the appearance of diabetes.

While diabetes, which causes blood glucose levels to be very high is considered a risk factor, it could now also be one of the consequences of Covid-19, says the report.

According to the article, published in November and cited in a Business Insider report, more than one in 10 coronavirus patients who had to be hospitalised with Covid were subsequently diagnosed with diabetes.

In some of these cases, it is possible that the patients in the study, in which 3,711 volunteers participated, already had undiagnosed diabetes before being hospitalised for Covid, admitted the researchers themselves.

However, the evidence suggests that Covid-19 may be enough to aggravate metabolic diseases that patients already have into type 2 diabetes, Dr José Alemán, assistant professor of endocrinology at Lagone Health, told Business Insider.

Conditions of stress lead to elevated levels of regulatory hormones that raise blood sugar to help the body fight the threat it is facing, such as illness or injury,” Aleman explained.

“For people with previous pathologies, this can be too much.”

Among these previous pathologies, prediabetes, obesity, insulin resistance or hypertension reportedly stand out.

