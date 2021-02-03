Now Poland Bans The AstraZeneca Vaccine For Over 65s claiming there is not sufficient evidence it is effective

Michael Dworczyk, the top aide to Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, announced on Tuesday at a press conference that the country’s Medical Council has advised against administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 60.

-- Advertisement --



A senior Polish official said Poland will use the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only on 18- to 60-year-olds, in a similar move to Sweden yesterday, claiming that there is not sufficient data available yet to prove the vaccine’s efficacy on people in the higher age groups, and STIKO, Germany’s vaccine committee, has issued similar guidance.

The official said, “We expect the first delivery of vaccines from the company AstraZeneca next week, and we would like to start vaccinating teachers next week”.

Poland has a population of 38 million, and the authorities have to date administered 1.2m doses, with around 1m of those being the first shot of the vaccine, and 230,000 already getting their second jab.

Mr Dworczyk, speaking of the delays in vaccine delivery, said that it would only affect around 5000 elderly people, whose jabs would be put back just a day or two, commenting, “These several changes — delays and reductions of deliveries — mean that the supplies, the safety buffer, that we had built up has basically been exhausted”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Now Poland Bans The AstraZeneca Vaccine For Over 65s”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.