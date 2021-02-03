New Details Emerge in Death of TOWIE’s Mick Norcross

AN INQUEST into the death of TOWIE star Mick Norcross reported the 57-year-old was found hanged in the basement of his Essex home.

The inquest, held virtually by Essex Coroner’s Court, heard Mick was found in the basement of his home. It also emerged a post-mortem on 26 January at Basildon hospital, gave Mick’s provisional cause of death as “suspension by ligature”.

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, said: “We are still waiting for the toxicology and the post-mortem report.

“Also, I understand that mobile phone downloads and iPads are being looked into by the police.

“We also have a very detailed letter from a family member.”

The inquest was adjourned to the 22nd July.

