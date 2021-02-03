New Antibody Test 99 Per Cent Reliable

A NEW antibody test has been developed that is 99 per cent reliable.

A new antibody test that is extremely reliable and ultrasensitive has been developed by a team that is being led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). The ultrasensitive COVID-19 antibody test uses a complete protein spike of the of SARS-CoV-2 virus to determine the result of the test.

This new test is more accurate because it uses the full protein whereas other tests only use part of it. This has enabled the designers to develop a test that is almost 99 per cent reliable.

The test only requires a simple drop of blood and is ready in about 24 hours. It is hoped that the new test will be ready to be produced commercially very shortly and it will be made available through Spanish companies Recovid Solutions / Vitro, who have their labs based in Granada, Spain.

Balbino Alarcón, CSIC researcher at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center, explained that “the human being’s immune system defends itself against SARS-CoV-2 infection, among other mechanisms, by the production of neutralizing antibodies,

“These bind to the spike protein of the coronavirus and block its entry into human cells. Many of the serological tests that exist are based on the use of recombinant proteins (not produced naturally by infected cells) that do not faithfully reproduce the shape of protein S that is located in the spines of the virus, which reduces its reliability, ”

The test kits are very simple to use which means that anyone is able to take a sample and it is hoped that in future the tests will be able to return results in under 24 hours.

