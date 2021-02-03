‘Neo-Nazi Rapper’ Arrested Following Police Hunt in Austria

POLICE in Austria have arrested a ‘neo-Nazi rapper’ known as Mr Bond following a long hunt.

According to newly-released details, the arrest took place in the town of Paternion, Austria, last month after the ‘neo-Nazi’ rapper’s song became popular with the extreme far right.

Police claim the 36-year-old musician’s raps are anti-Semitic and racist and were used during a deadly attack at a synagogue in Germany.

After raiding the man’s house, police say they found weapons, a Nazi-era military flag and other Nazi objects.

The man had evaded Austrian intelligence services and it was widely thought he lived in Vienna. However, officials eventually made the arrest in the southern town of Paternion.

Austrian authorities said: “The words of his songs glorify National Socialism and are anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic.”

The man is also alleged to have translated and published the manifesto of the Christchurch gunman in New Zealand.

As well as incitement to racial hatred and promoting Nazi ideas, Mr Bond is accused of infringing other artists’ copyright.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: “Far-right extremism takes on many faces and forms… and whatever form it takes, the fight against [it] is our historical responsibility.”

Police said Mr Bond’s music had been played in October 2019 when a heavily armed neo-Nazi gunman targeted a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle where he killed a female passer-by and a man at a kebab shop.

The gunman, Stephen Balliet, live-streamed his killings and told a trial last year he had used Mr Bond’s music as a soundtrack. He was jailed last December.

