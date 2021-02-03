National Police Officers Injured in High-Speed Chase From Elda to Elche.

-- Advertisement --



NATIONAL POLICE arrested a 47-year-old man this morning (February 3) who fled in a stolen car from Elda leading officers on a high-speed car chase that lasted all the way to Elche, where he ended up crashing into a tree.

However, the man didn’t let the crash stop him as he still had enough strength to try to avoid arrest and ending up causing injuries to four officers before he was finally arrested.

The incident occurred around 2am when officers saw the car stopped at a red traffic light and stopped the driver to check if he had any justification to be breaking curfew. However, they did not have time for anything because the car hit the road meaning the officers had to act fast and chase after it.

The car drove at dangerously high speeds as it headed down the motorway towards Alicante before driving towards Elche.

During the pursuit, the car caused damage to police vehicles when he tried to drive them off the road and upon reaching Elche the pursuit continued before it hit a tree on the road to Crevillent.

After interrogation, the man acknowledged that the car was stolen and has been charged with crimes against road safety, an attack on a police officer and theft of a vehicle.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “National Police Officers Injured in High-Speed Chase From Elda to Elche”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.