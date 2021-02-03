MORE quarantine hotel chaos in the UK as No 10 backtracks on announcement

In another confusing Downing Street blunder, a spokesperson has contradicted the Prime Minister, claiming that his statement that Health Secretary Matt Hancock would announce further details on the quarantine hotel debacle tomorrow (Thursday, February 4) was simply a “misunderstanding.”

The government has been incredibly tight-lipped on the controversial initiative, with the Health Secretary himself refusing to reveal any sort of timetable. And while Boris Johnson said at a press conference on Wednesday, February 3, that “shutting ourselves off completely” isn’t an option, he nevertheless insisted that those travelling from countries on the ‘red list’ would be subject to restrictions.

Mr Johnson said: ‘If you do come here from one of those countries, then you will be, as we’ve said, taken and put in special accommodation.

‘The health secretary will be making a further announcement about that tomorrow.’

There are currently 33 states on the list, including Portugal, South America and South Africa, with fears growing that Spain could soon be added.

When asked about the possibility of the quarantine requirements coming into force this month, Mr Hancock said:

‘We’ll set out more details of that when we’re ready to, but you’ve seen that we’re perfectly prepared to take very tough action if that’s what’s needed.’

He added: ‘Already there is the very clear legal rules – with the strong enforcement behind it – that we’ve now put in place for anybody entering the country as a passenger at all.

‘Whether that is isolation in your own home or in hotels, it is isolation.

‘But we’re always open to looking at tougher measures.’

The news comes as the Prime Minister announced that schools will definitely not reopen before March 8, as was hoped, for fear that easing lockdown restrictions too early could force the country “into reverse.”

