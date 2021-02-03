MOONPIG Shares Hit London Stock Market Valued At £1.2bn with shares rising 17 per cent on the day



Moonpig, the online greeting card company, became the second household name to float on the London stock market this year – following on from the success of Dr Marten’s last Friday – as they hit the trading floor on Tuesday, February 2.

The sales of online cards have risen during the pandemic, due to the closure of stores, with lockdowns preventing people from going out shopping, and Moonpig took advantage of this when floating their shares at 350p per share, at the opening of trade.